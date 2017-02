The cool sound of the Rat Pack comes to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week in The Rat Pack Vegas Spectacular.

This live show celebrates the memories of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr with classic songs like Come Fly with Me, That’s Amore to Mr Bojangles and Mack The Knife.

The show is on Friday, February 24 at 7.30pm,.

Tickets are £23 and £19 on 01522 519999 or www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk