Renowned Thin Lizzy tribute act Limehouse Lizzy are live at Lincoln Drill Hall next week.

Keeping the spirit of Phil Lynott and his band alive, they will be supported by BBC Introducing act Kings & Bears.

The show is on Thursday, October 5 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17 and £15 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2y4UBRX