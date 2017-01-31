Search

Life and Bowie in acclaimed new drama

From Ibiza to the Norfolk Broads is being presented at Lincoln Drill Hall

Acclaimed new theatre comes to Lincoln Drill Hall next week in Adrian Berry’s From Ibiza to the Norfolk Broads.

Martin is a David Bowie obsessive with an illness no-one understands.

When an unexpected gift arrives on his birthday, Martin embarks on a journey in the footsteps of his obsession, leading him to discover long-hidden truths about himself.

What follows will change his life forever.

Featuring the voice of Rob Newman as David Bowie, the production is at the Drill Hall on Tuesday, February 7 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com