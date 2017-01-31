Life and Bowie in acclaimed new drama

Acclaimed new theatre comes to Lincoln Drill Hall next week in Adrian Berry’s From Ibiza to the Norfolk Broads.
Martin is a David Bowie obsessive with an illness no-one understands.
When an unexpected gift arrives on his birthday, Martin embarks on a journey in the footsteps of his obsession, leading him to discover long-hidden truths about himself.
What follows will change his life forever.
Featuring the voice of Rob Newman as David Bowie, the production is at the Drill Hall on Tuesday, February 7 at 7.30pm.
Tickets are on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com