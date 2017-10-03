Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers are live at the Baths Hall

Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers return to Lincolnshire this week.

Due to incredible demand the group will be playing the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Friday, October 6.

Having sold out the Plowright Theatre for three consecutive years, the demand for tickets has meant the band has needed to move this year’s show to the bigger Baths Hall.

One of the biggest bands in the world during their 1970s heyday, their popularity was dubbed rollermania’ by the media who coined the phrase from Beatlemania of the 1960s.

The band will be performing all the original hits including Bye Bye Baby, Shang-a-Lang, Remember, All of Me, Summerlove Sensation, Give a Little Love plus many more.

Tickets are £22.50 and available now on 0844 8542776 or https://goo.gl/GcKtiX