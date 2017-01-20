Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers are coming back to Lincolnshire

Les McKeown’s Bay City Rollers will be returning to Lincolnshire later this year.

The Scottish superstars will be visiting the Baths Hall on October 6.

Having sold out The Plowright Theatre for three consecutive years, the demand for tickets has meant the band are switching to the bigger venue for 2017.

The band will be performing all the original hits including Bye Bye Baby, Shang-a-Lang, Remember, All of Me, Summerlove Sensation, Give a Little Love plus many more.

Tickets are on sale now for this all-seated concert priced £22.50 each (booking fee may apply) on 0844 8542776 or www.bathshall,co.uk