Lee Nelson wants to get seriously funny at the Engine Shed

Comedy star Lee Nelson brings his new show Serious Joker to the Engine Shed in Lincoln next week.

After getting into trouble for sneaking into places he shouldn’t be, Lee is back where he most definitely should be – live on stage doing acclaimed stand-up.

He was famous for his BBC3 show Lee Nelson’s Well Good Show.

However, he is probably more well know the world over now as the man who invaded the stage at FIFA’s headquarters and threw money all over former president Sepp Blatter in response the bribery and corruption scandal engulfing football.

He also shared the stage at Glastonbury with Kanye West.

His Engine Shed show is on Wednesday, May 24 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20 on 0844 8888766 or http://bit.ly/2pr4L6k