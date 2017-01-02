Lee is bringing the best of Elvis to Lincolnshire

Lee Memphis King is back in Lincolnshire this week to present his hit tribute show One Night of Elvis.

Lee has now been touring his show for 10 years.

During that time, he has picked up numerous accolades and has headlined and sold out some of the most prestigious venues across the UK and beyond.

In August last year, he completed a sell-out concert tour of Israel, performing to more than 8,000 fans.

In this latest production, Lee portrays Elvis at his peak celebrating the iconic Vegas Years from 1969 to 1977.

This brand new production is dedicated entirely to the Vegas Years when Elvis would perform in Las Vegas and tour throughout the USA and Canada.

The definitive record of these performances are contained in the films Elvis – That’s the Way It Is, Elvis On Tour and the Aloha from Hawaii concert.

The show is enhanced by an orchestra of world class musicians and backing vocalists, coupled with impressive video screen projection mapping out Elvis’s life and music.

The show is at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Friday, January 6 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £21.50 and available now from the box office on 0844 8542776 or online at www.bathshall.co.uk