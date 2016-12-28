Lee is back with the sound of Elvis in Lincolnshire

The King is back in Lincolnshire next week as Elvis tribute act Lee Memphis King performs at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe.

Over the last 10 years as Lee has toured his One Night of Elvis show, he has picked up numerous accolades and has headlined and sold out some of the most prestigious venues across the UK and beyond.

In this latest production, Lee portrays Elvis at his peak celebrating the iconic Vegas Years from 1969 to 1977.

This brand new production is dedicated entirely to the Vegas Years when Elvis would perform in Las Vegas and tour throughout the USA and Canada.

The definitive record of these performances are contained in the films Elvis- That’s the Way It Is, Elvis On Tour and the Aloha from Hawaii concert.

The show is on January 6 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £21.50 from the box office on 0844 8542776 or online at www.bathshall.co.uk