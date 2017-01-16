Led Zeppelin tribute blasting into the Theatre Royal

The classic sound of Led Zeppelin comes to the New Lincoln Theatre Royal this week with tribute show Hats Off To Led Zeppelin.

Re-creating the power and passion of a Led Zeppelin concert, the members of the band have played such legendary names as Queen, Iron Maiden and Gerry & the Pacemakers in the past.

They have also appeared in several London Shows including We Will Rock You, Tommy, Jersey Boys, Dancing in the Streets and Buddy

The show takes place on Thursday, January 19 and tickets are £15.50 and £17.50 from the box office on 01522 519999 or online at www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk