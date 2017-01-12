Leadenham is ready to rock with laughter again

Due to popular demand, The Big Leadenham Comedy Night is back!

Five stand-up comedians will be taking the George Hotel in Leadenham by storm on February 3.

On the bill will be Andy White, Ben Briggs, Billy McGuire, Paul Mutagejja and Stu Woodings,

Last October’s event proved so popular that people were wanting tickets for the next one that night.

The show starts at 7.30pm (doors open 6.45pm) and supper is included, all in for £10.50 advance or £12 on the door.

Advance tickets are available now at at www.lineupnow.com/event/the-big-leadenham-comedy-night-1