Leadenham big comedy night is back this week

The Big Leadenham Comedy Night is back this week with another top line-up of talent.

Highly-respected comedian and MC Paul Mutagejia will host the evening which will be co-headlined by Dave Thompson and Steve Rimmer.

TV star Dave has become a cult favourite with his hilarious one-liners and for famously being the actor who played Tinky Winky in several episodes of Teletubbiues.

Meanwhile, Steve Rimmer is the worlds only bomb disposal comedian.

He tells tales about what it’s like to travel all over the country looking for unexploded World War II bombs.

The event is at The George Hotel in Leadenham tomorrow night (Friday).

Tickets are £12 or £11 in advance from www.thegeorgeatleadenham.co.uk

Please note: The Comedy Club contains strong language and is for over-18s only.