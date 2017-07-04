Law and laughs in hit musical Legally Blonde at Lincoln Drill Hall

Lincoln Academy of Theatre Arts is presenting the smash-hit musical Legally Blonde at Lincoln Drill Hall next week.

Legally Blonde follows the journey Elle Woods who finds her life turned upside down when she is dumped by her boyfriend Warner.

In an effort to prove to Warner that she is more than just some blonde sorority girl, she follows him to Harvard Law, where she sets out to defy expectations while being true to herself.

The show is at the Drill Hall from Wednesday, July 12 until Saturday, July 15 at 7.30pm each night, plus a Saturday matinee at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £15, £13 and £11 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2sdnZTm