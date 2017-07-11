Laughter time in Leadenham is back with Big Comedy Night

The Big Leadenham Comedy Night is back for it’s fourth session this week.

After the previous three events ended up being total sell-outs, Leadenham is now on the comedy map across the whole region.

Once again, the night will feature five top stand-up comedians who will all be performing at the event at The George Hotel in the village.

The line-up includes Duncan Oakley, Ben Shannon and Paul Mutagejia.

Duncan Oakley is a comedian, musician, songwriter and actor who joined the comedy circuit in 1999.

He has since appeared on BBC3, Channel 4 and BBC Radio 4 and his musings are imaginative, childlike and infectious.

Ben Shannon was part of the Edinburgh hit Three Men and Saucepan in 2013.

Paul Mutagejia, who will be MC for the night, is all about full on infectious onstage energy and he radiates charisma with his unique style of comedy.

The night takes place on Friday, July 14 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £11 in advance or £12 on the door.

For more information or advance tickets go to http://bit.ly/2rONVQt

Please note: The comedy night contains strong language and is for over-18s only.