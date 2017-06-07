Laughs on the menu with Bill Bailey, Russell Kane and David O’Docherty at Comedy Feast

Bill Bailey, Russell Kane and David O’Docherty will headline Comedy Feast at Lincoln Castle this weekend.

Comedy Feast is a new festival that joyfully fuses three of life’s greatest pleasures - laughing, drinking and eating.

Bill Bailey is a comedy legend known for sold-out stadium tours, such as Bewilderness and Tinselworm and TV appearances on shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats, QI and Have I Got News For You.

Russell Kane is an Edinburgh Festival award winner who has garnered an army of fans thanks to his outspoken performances.

David O’Docherty is also an Edinburgh Fringe award winner and a firm favourite through regular appearances on 8 Out of 10 Cats, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and QI,

The three headliners will be joined by a fine supporting cast, including Doc Brown, Phil Wang , Louisa Omelia, Ivo Graham, Tom Lucy and Kiri Pritchard-McLean.

The weekend will also feature award-winning names in modern streetfood, craft beer, real ales, cocktails, wine and live music.

The event runs from Friday, June 9 until Sunday, June 11 and headline comedy tickets start at £13.50 while feast-only tickets are £3.

For tickets and information, go to www.comedyfeast.com