Last chance to catch family shows at Performing Arts Centre

Christmas, as the song goes, is the most wonderful time of the year.

Decorating the Christmas tree, leaving out a carrot for Rudolph and going to the theatre as a family to see a big show.

These are all moments that make Christmas as a child memorable and special.

Aand this year, Lincoln Performing Arts Centre have two Christmas shows for all the family to enjoy.

But the clock is ticking in the countdown to Christmas and both Treasure Island and BRR! The Lost Polar Bear are both finishing this weekend on Christmas Eve.

The main house show is the adventure-filled Treasure Island.

Grab your pirate hat and treasure map and join Jem Hawkins as she is drawn into a world of swashbuckling excitement brimming with buccaneers and buried gold.

Performed by the Lincoln Company, the show is being staged it in-the-round.

This creates an incredibly immersive world where children will feel like they’re sailing the seas with Long John Silver and his pirate crew.

Meanwhile, BRRR! The Lost Polar Bear is the story of Anja and the snowy adventure she embarks upon to find a snow bear.

Set in the venue’s 60-seat studio theatre, this show is perfect for those aged three and over and is a great way to introduce little ones to theatre.

The small cast of just will transform the room into a winter wonderland with the help of songs, stories and silliness.

Holly Cox, front of house and bar manager at the venue said: “This year there really is something for all the family at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre.

“As well as our fairy lights and baubles, we have transformed our cafe bar into a pirate treasure map full of riddles and clues to help you solve Captain Flint’s puzzles.

“Alongside that we have our Treasure Chest stall stocked up with toys and goodies including pirate hats and chocolate golden coins.

“Our staff will be modelling the pirate hats and we hope you dress up too when you come to see the shows.”

Tickets and showtimes for both shows are available now from the box office on 01522 837600, online at www.lpac.co.uk, or in person at the box office in the Zing Cafe Bar.