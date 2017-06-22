Knock Knock for laughs at comedy night

The Knock Knock Comedy Club is back in session at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe next week.

As ever, the evening will feature three rising stars from the UK comedy scene.

Confirmed already for this month’s event are Nick Doody and Gary Delaney.

Nick Doody supported the late Bill Hicks on his final UK tour and was a finalist in So You Think You’re Funny in 1999.

He is now a regular writer for shows like 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Friday Night Live.

Gary Delaney has appeared on Mock The Week and had two of his jokes from his show Purist make the top 10 for Dave’s Funniest Joke of the Fringe Award at the Edinburgh Festival – the only comedian to do so.

He has also toured as part of the All-Star Comedy Tour alongside the likes of Jarred Christmas and Pete Firman.

The comedy club is on Thursday, June 29 at 8pm.

Tickets are £10 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2raQJHG