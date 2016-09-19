Knock Knock for a night of laughs

The Knock Knock Comedy Club is back in session at the Baths Hall this week with Roger Monkhouse, Stuart Goldsmith and Tony Jameson on the bill.

Roger Monkhouse is one of the most original and distinctive acts on the comedy scene who employs a deadly combination of charm and menace.

Stuart Goldsmith is a former street entertainer who hosts the Chortle Award-nominated Comedian’s Comedian podcast.

Tony Jameson tours all over the country with some of the biggest acts on the circuit.

The show is on Thursday, September 22 at 8pm and tickets are £10 on 0844 8542776 or www.bathshall.co.uk