King No-One have Engine Shed date on new tour

British indie rockers King No-One are coming to the Engine Shed in Lincoln next month.

Hailed by critics as one of the ‘must-see bands of 2017’ King No-One have been gaining bigger and bigger audiences with each live show and seeing their reputation continue to grow across the UK with their explosive live performances.

The band have played major festivals such as Reading and Leeds, The Great Escape (BBC Introducing Showcase), Live At Leeds, Dot-To-Dot and a headlining Club NME show at the iconic KOKO in Camden.

Their Engine Shed date is on September 30.

Tickets are £8 on 0871 220 0260 or online at http://bit.ly/2ugH6cd