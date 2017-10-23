Katie bringing the best of Adele back to Lincolnshire

Tribute show Someone Like You - The Adele Songbook, starring Lincolnshire’s own Katie Markham, is coming to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this week.

When the previous X Factor finalist was selected by Adele to appear in the BBC Adele Special, she never dreamed she would be both singing live with her idol and launching a brand new UK touring show all within a year.

Someone Like You is a concert production that recreates the magic of Adele’s music from her three hit albums.

The show includes the smash hits Chasing Pavements, Make You Feel my Love, Set Fire to the Rain, Someone Like You, Rolling in the Deep, Hello and the multi-million seller Skyfall, as well as featuring a selection of songs by some of the legends that inspired Adele.

The show is at the Baths Hall on Friday, October 27 at 7.30pm and tickets are available on 0844 8542776 or www.bathshall.co.uk