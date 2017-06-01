Kathryn and Harry are having music for lunch

Lunchtime music returns to Lincoln Drill Hall next week with a performance by Kathryn Thomas and Harry Fausing Smith.

Flautist Kathryn Thomas, named by The Times as a ‘great British hope’, has worked with many leading composers including György Ligeti and Sir Harrison Birtwistle, and has given many British and world premieres.

She has performed with orchestras, including appearing as guest principal with the London Sinfonietta.

Harry Fausing Smith is a multi-instrumentalist and composer based in Manchester.

A highly versatile performer, he is equally at home in classical and popular music.

The concert is on Tuesday, June 6 at 1pm.

Tickets are £8 (£5 under-16, £3 NUS) on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2qRrESP