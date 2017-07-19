Katherine Ryan to play the Engine Shed on new tour

Katherine Ryan is bringing her new tour Glitter Room to the Engine Shed in Lincoln this autumn.

A Canadian abroad, Katherine recently garnered rave reviews as the presenter and writer of Channel 4’s critically acclaimed prime time series, How Did You Get So Rich? and also regularly appears on all the UK’s major panel shows including QI, 8 Out Of 10 Cats and Have I Got News For You as well as Live at the Apollo series two of Taskmaster on Dave (which she won).

She is at the Engine Shed on November 9.

Tickets are £19.25 and available now on 0871 2200260 or http://bit.ly/2sZsbqn