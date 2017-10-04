Kast Off Kinks bringing iconic hits to Lincoln

The Kast Off Kinks are live at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this weekend.

The Kinks, are often cited as one of the most important and influential rock bands of all time.

This all-star band features Mick Avory (the original drummer on all the classic hits from 1964-84), John Dalton (bass &vocals and The Kinks in the 60’s and 70’s), Ian Gibbons (keyboards & vocals and The Kinks in 80’s and 90’s as well as still playing with Ray Davies).

They are joined by Dave Clarke (guitar &vocals, formerly of the Beach Boys, Noel Redding and Tim Rose).

The band plays all theclassic Kinks hits, including You Really Got Me, Dedicated Follower of Fashion, Sunny Afternoon, Lola, Days, Waterloo Sunset, Come Dancing and more.

The show is in Lincoln on Sunday, October 8 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £22 and £20 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2htpBDV