Justin Moorhouse is feeling funny with people

Comedian Justin Moorhouse is live at the Engine Shed in Lincoln later this month.

Familiar from appearances on Live at the Apollo, Phoenix Nights, The News Quiz (BBC Radio 4) and Fighting Talk (BBC 5Live, Justin is back on the road and better than ever.

Since touring last year’s show Destiny Calling, he’s had a think about people. And feelings. About people.

Justin knows, their feelings and how he feels about them.

And they about him.

After multiple sell-out shows and rave reviews, Justin’s tour has been extended to the end of the year.

Outside of touring, Justin flew down to Rio to cover the Olympic Games last year, performed at The Melbourne Comedy Festival in April, released his DVD Live in Salford, and continues to record his hit podcast About 30 Minutes and Never More Than 45 each week.

He is at the Engine Shed on October 17.

Tickets are £15 on 0871 2200260 or http://bit.ly/2yEpSaw.

Please note: This show is suitable for over-14s only.