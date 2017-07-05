Junir acting stars presenting Beauty & The Beast in Lincoln

New Youth Theatre Juniors are presenting Disney’s Beauty and the Beast Jr at Lincoln Drill Hall this week.

An enchantress turns a cruel, unfeeling prince into a hideous beast.

To break the spell, the beast must learn to love another and earn her love in return before the last petal falls from an enchanted rose.

With plenty of fun supporting characters and a great Disney musical score full of songs, magic and laughter, the show is at the Drill Hall on Friday, July 7 at 8pm.

Tickets are £8.50 and £7.50 from the box office on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2rXOUhP