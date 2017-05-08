Jude Law stars in Obsession live from London

Jude Law stars in a live screening of Obsession at Trinity Arts Centre in Gainsborough.

Law is Gino, a drifter, who meets husband and wife, Giuseppe and Giovanna at a restaurant.

Irresistibly attracted to each other, Gino and Giovanna begin a fiery affair and plot to murder her husband.

But, in this chilling tale of passion and destruction, the crime only serves to tear them apart.

Showing as part of the National Theatre Live series, the screening is live from London’s Barbican Theatre on Thursday, May 11 at 7pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT