Jozey is a real Casket Case at Lincoln Performing Arts

Flickbook Theatre will be confronting our fear of death, dying at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this week in Casket Case.

Casket Case is about lightening, heights, raw meat, bears, spiders and Jozey, who doesn’t really do anything that could possibly, even slightly, increase her risk of dying.

Not even putting salt on her chips.

It’s Jozey’s birthday, she’s blown out the candles and made a wish.

But her anxieties are still spiralling out of control and her friends are faced with just two options – kill, or cure.

Casket Case is part story, part cabaret, part totally morbid curiosity.

The performance is on Thursday, February 16 at 8pm and tickets are £8.50 (£5 Live Pass) on 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk

Please note: This show is unsuitable for under-14s.