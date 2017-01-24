Journey through the A-Z of rock greats

The Classic Rock Show returns to The Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this weekend with The A-Z of Rock.

Performing the greatest songs from right across the alphabet of rock, show’s band powers through classic rock’s finest moments, from AC/DC and Aerosmith to Eric Clapton, The Eagles, ELO, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Meatloaf and Queen to The Who, Zeppelin, ZZ Top and everything in between.

Each number is performed with note-for-note precision to bring some of music’s most iconic numbers to life in all their live glory.

The show is on Saturday, January 28 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are on 0844 8542776 or www.bathshall.co.uk