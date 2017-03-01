Josie Long has something better in Lincoln

Josie Long is bringing her new tour, Something Better, to Lincoln Performing Arts Centre next week.

Josie is now 34 and thought that by now she would have found love, had children, and got taller and better looking.

This is a show about optimism and hopefulness.

It’s about wanting more from life than it might be up for giving out and struggling with realising what you are, who you are and what you can’t change about yourself, and about really feeling like an outsider for the first time.

It’s a bit about having faith in younger people, and friendship, and activism, and solidarity.

Actually, she’s been busy interviewing activists about what they do and why, so it’s also about politics and making things happen.

And there’s probably a bit where she pretends to be a push-button shower too.

The show is on Monday, March 6 at 8pm.

Tickets are £12 and £10 on 01522 837600 or www.lpac.co.uk