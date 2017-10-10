Search

Jon Richardson is back being an Old Man at the Baths Hall

Jon Richardson returns to the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe this week with his Old Man tour.

The British Comedy Award nominee is on a nationwide tour to complain about the state of the world and offer no solutions.

Since his last tour, he has become a husband and father, seen the UK vote to leave the EU and watched the rise of Donald Trump, all of which leaves him asking one question – why does it seem that no one else alive can correctly?

The show is on Friday, October 13 at 8pm and tickets are £20.50 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2vaNipO

Please note: This show is unsuitable for under-14s.