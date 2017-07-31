Join Tom for a special concert in Gainsborough

Have your say

Talented singer Tom Donaldson-Badger is coming to Gainsborough this weekend.

The young tenor will be appearing at Trinity Arts Centre to support the Race For Life charity on August 6

And we have a pair of tickets to give away for the show.

Influenced and inspired by celebrated operatic names like Russell Watson, Andrea Bocelli and Luicianno Pavarotti, Tom has peformed on radio and TV and around the world.

Tom will be performing numbers like Bring Him Home (from Les Miserables), Land of Hope and Glory, Somewhere, Funiculi Funicula, Volare, I left my Heart in San Franciso, Danny Boy, Jerusalem and many more.

He will be joined on the night by special guest Jennie Wardmen.

The evening starts at 7pm and tickets are £5 from the box office on 01427 676655 or online at http://bit.ly/2t7gXvM