John Shuttleworth has some tasty comic treats in store

Comedy star John Shuttleworth will be bringing some of his classic pieces Lincolnshire this weekend.

The Sheffield comedian, singer and songwriter is out on the road with his new show, My Last Will and Tasty Mint.

And he will be at the Plowright in Scunthorpe on Sunday, February 26.

The tour follows appearances by the veteran comedy star on Celebrity Antiques Roadshow, Pointless, and the second series of Radio 4’s John Shuttleworth’s Lounge Music.

A recent health scare (well, a mild bout of Athlete’s Foot) has made John focus on his mortality, and the many things he needs to do before the inevitable.

Can sole agent Ken Worthington pull out the stops and make John a star before his retirement?

As befits a man living on borrowed time, John considers life’s major issues: like the excitement he felt when sucking his first mint.

He recalled: “It gave my tongue activity, as the mint’s flavours bore into me, turning my grey world azure blue .

“I remember my first Polo, do you?”

As well as jaunty new songs, John will bash out trusted favourites on his Yamaha organ including Two Margarines, I Can’t Go Back To Savoury Now, Mutiny Over The Bounty and Y Reg, plus more recent crowd pleasers like How’s Yer Nan? and Mingling With Mourners.

And at the end of it all, a question remains – who should John donate his organs to, or should he just sell them on ebay?

His Plowright show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £16 on 0844 8542776 or online at www.plowrighttheatre.com