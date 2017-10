Legendary entertainer Joe Longthorne returns to Lincolnshire next week week for a date at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe.

Joe’s repertoire of voices is endless and includes hundreds of the world’s top singers.

He is at the Baths Hall on Thursday, October 5 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £22 and £20 on 0844 8542776 or http://bit.ly/2jZkGeI