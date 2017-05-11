Joe Longthorne is the voice of them all at the Baths Hall

Legendary entertainer Joe Longthorne returns to Lincolnshire this week for a date at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe.

Joe began his career more than 30 years ago and got his big beak in 1981 when he was a finalist on London Weekend Television’s Search for a Star.

This led to appearances at the London Palladium with Bob Hope and The Talk of the Town, followed by TV specials and tours.

Joe’s repertoire of voices is endless and includes hundreds of the world’s top singers.

He is at the Baths Hall on Friday, May 12 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £22 and £20 on 0844 8542776 or https://goo.gl/cycd9B