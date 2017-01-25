Jive Aces are ready to swing the night away

Britain’s Got Talent stars, The Jive Aces are live at Lincoln Drill Hall this weekend.

The Jive Aces are six lads from London who drawn together by their love of jazz and swing music as well as rock & roll.

With their high energy, bright suits, incredible live show, irresistible humour and total professionalism, they quickly get any audience on their feet and their infectious rhythm, screaming horns and slapping bass all adds up to being the favourite band of dancers and listeners across the globe.

They were a big hit in Lincoln a year ago and are sure to be again, especially as there will be a dance area at the front of the stage.

They are at the Drill Hall on Saturday, January 28 at 8pm.

Tickets are £15 and £13 on 01522 873894 or www.lincolndrillhall.com