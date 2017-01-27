Jimmy Carr is back with some comedy gold

Comedy star Jimmy Carr returns to Lincolnshire next week.

Jimmy Carr: The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits Tour has seen Jimmy gather together a selection of his very best jokes along with brand new material for the ultimate comedy show.

A man who has devoted his life to crafting perfect jokes and has left a trail of laughter in his wake, Jimmy Carr’s new tour will distil everything we love to laugh at and be shocked by, into one incredible, unparalleled night of entertainment.

Jimmy Carr has been on the stand-up scene for 15 years.

In that time he’s performed nine sell-out tours, playing nearly 2,000 shows to more than two million people across four continents.

He’s won the British Comedy Award for Best Live Stand-Up Tour and been nominated for the Perrier Award at the Edinburgh Festival.

He is also a regular on shows like QI and Have I Got News For You and the host of the Channel 4 shows 8 Out Of 10 Cats, 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown and The Big Fat Quiz of the Year.

Now all that experience is being put to good use - you can see all the greatest material from his career in one greatest hits show.

The gig is at the Baths Hall in Scunthorpe on Friday, February 3 at 8pm and tickets are £27.50 on 0844 8542776 or www.bathshall.co.uk

Please note: This show is for over-16s only.