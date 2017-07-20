Jimeoin is going to be Ridiculous in Lincoln

Have your say

n Irish comedy star Jimeoin is coming to Lincoln Performing Arts Centre with his new show Ridiculous.

Internationally acclaimed as one of live comedy’s masters, his brilliantly observed, ever-evolving and hilarious stand-up has seen him appear on TV on Live at the Apollo, Sunday Night at the Palladium, The John Bishop Show and the Royal Variety Performance.

He is in Lincoln on October 14 and tickets are £16.50 on 01522 837600 or http://bit.ly/2t98RBY

Please note: This show is recommended for over-16s only.