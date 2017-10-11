Jimeoin is being Ridiculous at Lincoln Performing Arts

Irish comedy star Jimeoin is coming to Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this weekend with his new show Ridiculous.

Internationally acclaimed as one of live comedy’s masters, his brilliantly observed, ever-evolving and hilarious stand-up has seen him appear on TV on Live at the Apollo, Sunday Night at the Palladium, Michael McIntrye’s Comedy Roadshow, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Dave’s One Night Stand, Channel 4’s O2 Comedy Gala, Edinburgh Comedy Festival - Live, The John Bishop Show and The Royal Variety Performance.

He is in Lincoln on Saturday, October 14 and tickets are £16.50 on 01522 837600 or http://bit.ly/2t98RBY

Please note: This show is recommended for over-16s only.