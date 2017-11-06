Jim Davidson is celebrating 40 years of laughter

Jim Davidson is live at the New Theatre Royal Lincoln next week with his show 40 Years On.

With a reputation for one of Britain’s most controversial comedians in his time, Jim is back on stage to celebrate an explosive 40 years in show business.

In the show, he will, for the first time, bring to the stage a truly revealing and hilarious look at his life, from the triumphs to the tragedies.

He is in Lincoln on Wednesday, November 15 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £24.50 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2yZCAnY