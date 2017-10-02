Jerry Sadowitz is live, loud and magic in Lincoln

Jerry Sadowitz brings his new show Comedian, Magician, Psychopath! to Lincoln Performing Arts Centre (LPAC) this week.

A blistering stand-up and world-class magician, Jerry Sadowitz is not really back as he saved petrol and never left.

His unique combination of comedy, absolute hatred, and card tricks, every moment is guaranteed to make you feel better about yourself as he bangs on about anything and everything.

He is at the LPAC on Friday, October 6 at 8pm.

Tickets are £20 on 01522 837600 or http://bit.ly/2xHlmKV

Please note: This show is for over-18s only.