Jeremy Hardy is back to speak to the people of Lincoln

Comedian Jeremy Hardy is live at Lincoln Drill Hall next week.

Jeremy is now into his fourth decade as a stand-up comedian, which is a more dramatic way of saying he started 33 years ago.

And unless he wins the Lottery he probably has at another 33 years of performing still to go.

He is well known for his Radio 4 series, Jeremy Hardy Speaks to the Nation, as well as fellow Radio 4 shows The News Quiz and I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue.

He is at the Drill Hall on Wednesday, October 4 at 8pm.

Tickets are £20, £14 and £5 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2fDZnuK