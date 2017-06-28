Jazz Vehicle lining up some big band classics

Jazz Vehicle are live in concert at Lincoln Drill Hall this week.

Led by John Crouch, their founder and musical director, Jazz Vehicle is an ensemble of talented young musicians who play classic jazz and big band hits.

The music ranges from the vocal classics like Feeling Good, Summertime and Respect to the challenge of Gordon Goodwin via old favourites such as Mellow Tone, Vehicle and their signature tune, Hip Stuff, to a specially written work to commemorate Bomber Command.

The concert is on Friday, June 30 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £10 and £7.50 on 01522 873894 or online at https://www.lincolndrillhall.com/book/73603