Jazz up the start of your weekend at Zing Cafe

Commuter Jazz is at the Zing Cafe Bar at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre

Commuter Jazz is back at the Zing Cafe at Lincoln Performing Arts Centre tomorrow night (Friday).

On stage performing a live set will be the Jazz Heritage Sextet, featuring guest soloist Alan Barnes.

The free session starts at 5pm.