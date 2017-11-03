Jazz it up for the weekend in Lincoln

Live jazz comes to Lincoln Performing Arts Centre this weekend with a celebration of the music made famous by Art Blakey and The Jazz Messengers.

This special show charts the band’s recorded output between 1947 and 1990 and features compositions and authentic transcriptions of Wayne Shorter, Bobby Watson, Freddie Hubbard, Bobby Timmons and others.

The show is on Saturday, November 4 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £12 on 01522 837600 or http://bit.ly/2iwyygg