Jay Lee is bringing Peter Kay to Gainsborough

Jay Lee brings his Peter Kay tribute show to Gainsborough this month.

The Ultimate Peter Kay Experience sees audiences taken to a world of laughter, humour and downright silliness, all delivered by a man who has been entertaining for more than 25 years.

As well as being an established solo artist since 1993, Jay Lee also fronted a leading Bee Gees tribute act and performed around the world.

He says he has now found his true love in comedy.

The show is at Gainsborough Town on Friday, June 23 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17.50 (group discounts available) on 01427 617262, 07484 536884 or online at http://bit.ly/2r1dZHc