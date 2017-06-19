Jay Lee bringing his Peter Kay tribute to Gainsborough

Jay Lee brings his Peter Kay tribute show to Gainsborough tomorrow night (Friday).

The Ultimate Peter Kay Experience sees audiences taken to a world of laughter, humour and downright silliness, all delivered by a man who has been entertaining for more than 25 years.

As well as being an established solo artist since 1993, Jay Lee also fronted a leading Bee Gees tribute act, performing around the world in theatres, arenas, holiday parks and cruise ships.

He has also worked alongside named artists like Boney M, The Bay City Rollers and The Batchelors to name but a few.

He says he has now found his true love in comedy.

His Gainsborough Town Hall show starts at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £17.50 (group discounts available) on 01427 617262, 07484 536884 or online at http://bit.ly/2r1dZHc