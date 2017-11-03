Jason Byrne is getting brainy for laughs

Irish funnyman Jason Byrne is at Lincoln Drill Hall next week with his new show, The Man With Three Brains.

Jason has three brains which kick into action when he hits the stage.

His left brain scans the audience and room, looking for improv moments.

His right brain collates stand-up material and stunts, poised to dish out the funnies at speed.

His centre brain is Jason’s coach, pushing him to the limit and ensuring that Jason will not only trip himself up, but probably the audience too.

He is in Lincoln on Friday, November 10 at 8pm.

Tickets are £24.50 and £19.50 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2ihCq0X

Please note: This show is unsuitable for under-14s.