Jack Broadbent is bringing the blues to Lincoln

Rising blues star Jack Broadbent is live at Lincoln Drill Hall next month.

The singer-songwriter started his career with humble beginnings busking and has since been winning great acclaim with his live shows and unique style of slide guitar.

Raised in rural England and with a musician father, Jack was brought up on a diet of music that could later be described as his main influences, including acts such as John Lee Hooker, Peter Green, Jimi Hendrix, Robert Johnson and Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.

With feet planted firmly in an authentic blues style, Jack Broadbent in now making waves globally as one of the most exciting modern bluesmen of our time.

His performances are attracting millions of views online and a rapidly expanding fan base.

He is at the Drill Hall on September 30.

Tickets are £18, £12 and £10 on 01522 873894 or http://bit.ly/2uyuiNt