International comedy hit Graeme of Thrones coming to Lincoln

The critically-acclaimed Game of Thrones parody Graeme of Thrones comes to the New Theatre Royal Lincoln this weekend.

Avid Thrones fan Graeme just wants to recreate his favourite fantasy saga on stage.

He doesn’t quite have the same budget as the TV show, or as many cast members, or the performance skills required.

But he’s sure Thrones creator George RR Martin would approve – and that’s what matters.

But when news reaches him that an influential theatrical producer is in the building, Graeme decides that this could be his big break – as long as nothing goes wrong.

An international hit around the world, the show comes to Lincoln on Sunday, June 4 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are £20 on 01522 519999 or http://bit.ly/2qcl7Rw