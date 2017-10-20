Interactive story fun for youngsters in Gainsborough

Youngsters can join Kirsty Mead from Rhubarb Theatre for a special event at the Old Nick in Gainsborough next week.

In an interactive story session, the children will get to act out the popular tale, Monkey Puzzle.

“I’ve lost my mum”, said poor Monkey.

But when you’re deep in the jungle, with only a bumbling butterfly as a friend, who knows what you’ll find.

The session is on Sunday, October 29 and tickets are £6 per session from the website at http://bit.ly/2oGmtCz

There are only limited tickets left for the event.

The Room on a Broom story event on the same day has now sold out.