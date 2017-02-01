Inheaven have Engine Shed date

Inheaven are live at the Engine Shed in Lincoln next week as part of their latest UK tour.

Their US indie sound, combined with British thinking has seen them hailed by the British music press as one of the most exciting new bands in the UK.

And a major fan is The Strokes frontman Julian Casablancas who, upon hearing them quickly signed them to a single deal with his label Cult Records.

They are at the Engine Shed on Wednesday, February 8 and doors open at 7pm.

Tickets are £8 on 0844 8888766 or www.engineshed.co.uk